Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.24 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,711 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 14,982 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,425.9% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 16,724,976 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $219,628,000 after purchasing an additional 15,628,927 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,953,188 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $91,226,000 after buying an additional 102,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2,427.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,153,339 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $80,731,000 after buying an additional 5,909,921 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,130,002 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $56,943,000 after buying an additional 399,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 4,646,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $60,963,000 after buying an additional 195,353 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCX stock opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.66 and a beta of 2.19. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $14.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCX. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

In related news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at $137,625.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

