Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,522,000 after buying an additional 10,116 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,472,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,292,000 after buying an additional 96,059 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,152,000 after buying an additional 661,436 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,730,000 after buying an additional 15,458 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 310,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,955,000 after purchasing an additional 45,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $2,033,006.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,308,421.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

RS stock opened at $95.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52-week low of $82.62 and a 52-week high of $122.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.71. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

