Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,176 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Amedisys worth $6,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 9.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 601,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,825,000 after buying an additional 53,618 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth about $8,660,000. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 101,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,010,000 after buying an additional 45,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Amedisys by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,576 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $132,265,000 after purchasing an additional 39,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In other Amedisys news, Director Jeffrey A. Rideout sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.08, for a total transaction of $96,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,920.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Paul North sold 9,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $1,825,933.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,729 shares of company stock worth $4,536,571 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $154.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

Shares of AMED opened at $170.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39. Amedisys Inc has a 1-year low of $106.65 and a 1-year high of $202.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.58 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.49%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amedisys Inc will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.