Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.07 Million Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.57% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $7,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $27.87 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day moving average is $33.79.

