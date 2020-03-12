Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 23,862 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,862 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $7,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 623,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,322,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $562,000. 55.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BX. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Blackstone Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.10.

BX stock opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $33.54 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.36.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.63%.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

