Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 0.7% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,763,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $93.12 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $118.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.42.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

