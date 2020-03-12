Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 1,888 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,642 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.9% of Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 17.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 37,276 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Microsoft by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 8,277 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 11.4% during the third quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 169,596 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 13,224 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

Shares of MSFT opened at $153.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.22. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $112.65 and a one year high of $190.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,223.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.