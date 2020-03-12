Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Price Up 5%

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares rose 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.00 and last traded at $80.88, approximately 9,407,157 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 6,180,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.02.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.13.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $142.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $676,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,133 shares of company stock valued at $50,009,562 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $1,463,224,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $775,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802,518 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $282,410,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,110,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,726,926 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $931,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.