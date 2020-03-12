Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Supervielle SA is a private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina. The Company owns Banco Supervielle S.A., an Argentine private domestically-owned bank which operates primary in the City of Buenos Aires and the Greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area, Mendoza and San Luis. Grupo Supervielle SA is based in Bueno Aires, Argentina. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Itau BBA Securities restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

SUPV stock opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $191.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. Grupo Supervielle has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $9.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPV. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 254.3% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 161,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 24.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 36,782 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter valued at $524,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 17,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

