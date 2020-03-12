Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $598.19 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,793,194 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 265,007 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $598,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 17.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 37,276 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 8,277 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 11.4% during the third quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 169,596 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 13,224 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $153.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,223.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $112.65 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

