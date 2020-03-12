Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 81.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 60,645 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Invacare were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVC. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Invacare by 4,759.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,536,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,723 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Invacare by 948.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 515,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 466,448 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Invacare during the fourth quarter worth $4,131,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invacare during the fourth quarter worth $1,584,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Invacare during the fourth quarter worth $1,390,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IVC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invacare in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

NYSE IVC opened at $6.05 on Thursday. Invacare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63. The stock has a market cap of $229.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Invacare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.72%.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

