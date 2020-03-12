Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Sell Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $426.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $430.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.78.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $349.92 on Tuesday. Netflix has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $393.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.78 billion, a PE ratio of 88.17, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $365.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.71.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357 over the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Netflix by 346.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,420 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.