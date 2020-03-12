KBC Group NV Cuts Stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,929 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Timkensteel were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Timkensteel by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 26,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Timkensteel by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Timkensteel by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 36,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Timkensteel by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Timkensteel by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMST stock opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29. Timkensteel Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $226.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.48.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.60 million. Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Timkensteel Corp will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Timkensteel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Timkensteel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Timkensteel Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

