Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target to $51.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 207.60% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

XEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “negative” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.93. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $72.91.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.28 per share, with a total value of $162,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $258,380 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

