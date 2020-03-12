Blair William & Co. IL Has $48.60 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,871 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $48,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $79.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $204.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.47 and a 200-day moving average of $85.71. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

