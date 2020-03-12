Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ORGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Organogenesis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Organogenesis stock opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.10. Organogenesis has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $309.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 15.50% and a negative return on equity of 126.41%. The firm had revenue of $74.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Organogenesis will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 22,442 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Organogenesis by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

