Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Cellnex Telecom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Cellnex Telecom stock opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.43. Cellnex Telecom has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $54.00.

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

