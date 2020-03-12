Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Get Realogy alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Realogy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Realogy from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Realogy from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Realogy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

NYSE RLGY opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.82. Realogy has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $13.88.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Realogy had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Realogy will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Katrina L. Helmkamp acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $177,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,199.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Silva acquired 11,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $99,617.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Realogy by 5.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Realogy by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Realogy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Realogy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Realogy by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,692,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,664,000 after purchasing an additional 154,158 shares during the last quarter.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Realogy (RLGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.