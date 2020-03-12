Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Cfra

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. They currently have a price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of .

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.63.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.79. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.