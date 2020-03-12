Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Given New Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its target price dropped by analysts at Lake Street Capital from to in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

CLAR stock opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average is $12.41. The stock has a market cap of $334.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.18. Clarus has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $61.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.75 million. Clarus had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Clarus by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,208,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,949,000 after acquiring an additional 169,529 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Clarus by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,970,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,715,000 after acquiring an additional 481,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Clarus by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 14,842 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clarus by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Clarus by 1,249.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 141,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

