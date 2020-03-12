Relx (LON:REL) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Relx PLC (LON:REL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,225 to GBX 2,148. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Relx traded as low as GBX 1,578.50 ($20.76) and last traded at GBX 1,606 ($21.13), with a volume of 1691357 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,696 ($22.31).

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on REL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Relx to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,078.08 ($27.34).

In related news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 32,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,073 ($27.27), for a total transaction of £670,988.64 ($882,647.51).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,999.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,910.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion and a PE ratio of 21.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 32.10 ($0.42) per share. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $13.60. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.60%.

About Relx (LON:REL)

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

