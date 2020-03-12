Gautam Patel Acquires 32,111 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Stock

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Director Gautam Patel acquired 32,111 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $124,590.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,285.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.68. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $14.79.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.10 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMRX. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 317.4% in the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 16,213,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,019,000 after buying an additional 12,328,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after buying an additional 424,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after buying an additional 295,959 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,322,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after buying an additional 787,166 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

