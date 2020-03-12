Michael P. Maraist Buys 4,030 Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Stock

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Director Michael P. Maraist bought 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP opened at $24.25 on Thursday. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.45.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.44 million. Equities research analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBCP. Piper Sandler raised Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Home Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Home Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 24.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 38.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

