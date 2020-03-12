Patrick Michael Murphy Sells 500 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $130,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Patrick Michael Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total value of $120,295.00.

On Thursday, January 9th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.01, for a total value of $117,505.00.

DXCM stock opened at $252.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.73. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.44 and a 1-year high of $306.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 233.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DexCom from to in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DexCom from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DexCom from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,017,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,062,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 395,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $84,293,000 after buying an additional 46,900 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 6,272.7% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 141,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,030,000 after buying an additional 139,630 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

