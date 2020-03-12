Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Stake Lowered by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,460 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBCAA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 28.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $35.50 on Thursday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $52.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average of $43.79. The company has a market capitalization of $743.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

