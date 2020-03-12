KBC Group NV Buys 14,618 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,785,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,315,000 after purchasing an additional 134,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,601,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,573,000 after purchasing an additional 179,060 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,629,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 81,906 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,470,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 44,620 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,056,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 446,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stanley J. Sutula III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $54,620 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PBI shares. ValuEngine cut Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of PBI opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.92. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $7.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $831.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.76 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 110.36% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

