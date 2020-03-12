General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) by 75.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,600 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in General Finance were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in General Finance by 106.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in General Finance by 7.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in General Finance during the third quarter worth $28,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in General Finance by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 373,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 84,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in General Finance by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 55,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. 23.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher A. Wilson sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $116,611.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,075 shares in the company, valued at $113,960.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

GFN stock opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $239.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48. General Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $11.24.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

