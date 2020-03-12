Fmr LLC Raises Holdings in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,311 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Apogee Enterprises worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $2,659,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $11,984,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 30.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 219,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 57,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 59.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 25,836 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Brent C. Jewell bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.07 per share, for a total transaction of $64,140.00. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APOG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of APOG opened at $22.56 on Thursday. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $46.70. The company has a market capitalization of $639.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 25.34%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

