Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Axiom International Investors LLC DE

Axiom International Investors LLC DE lessened its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,056,944 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,643 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 4.6% of Axiom International Investors LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Axiom International Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Visa were worth $198,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.27.

NYSE:V opened at $172.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $361.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $150.87 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.16.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

