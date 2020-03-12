Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Energizer were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Energizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 21.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 21,248 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 38.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 18.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 409.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,167,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,650 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

NYSE:ENR opened at $43.77 on Thursday. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 397.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.16.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.33 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

ENR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet lowered Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energizer from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Energizer from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

In related news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $103,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,505.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.