Fmr LLC Decreases Holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 79.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,024,044 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $6,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Centurylink by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Centurylink by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Centurylink by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Centurylink by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Centurylink by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 37,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTL opened at $10.36 on Thursday. Centurylink Inc has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTL. Bank of America lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Centurylink in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.35.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

