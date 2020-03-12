Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,200 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Applied Therapeutics were worth $7,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, Director Stacy J. Kanter acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APLT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays began coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Applied Therapeutics to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

APLT opened at $29.59 on Thursday. Applied Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $57.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.32.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

