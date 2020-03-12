BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 14,178 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 394.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 15,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $901,788.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

WEC opened at $97.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $75.88 and a 12-month high of $105.64.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.