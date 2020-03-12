KBC Group NV Invests $156,000 in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 14,697 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 57.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 27,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $41.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $49.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.85.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.23 million. Research analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHEN shares. ValuEngine lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.