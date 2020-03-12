KBC Group NV Purchases 9,430 Shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)

KBC Group NV increased its position in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) by 1,122.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,430 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in InVitae were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in InVitae by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in InVitae in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in InVitae by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in InVitae in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in InVitae by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVTA opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.43. InVitae Corp has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 111.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InVitae Corp will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NVTA. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In other news, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 119,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $2,486,819.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,098.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 122,789 shares of company stock worth $2,542,480 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

