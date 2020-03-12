Bruderman Asset Management LLC Sells 538 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group comprises about 2.2% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,356,000 after purchasing an additional 805,484 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $57,323,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,070,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,297,681,000 after purchasing an additional 548,188 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 24,104.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,026,000 after purchasing an additional 486,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,562,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,360,000 after purchasing an additional 310,969 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $901,788.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,022.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $97.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $75.88 and a 12-month high of $105.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

