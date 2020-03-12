Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106,217 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 26,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PHG shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of PHG opened at $37.56 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips NV has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.9356 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.28%.

Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

