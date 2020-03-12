Axiom International Investors LLC DE Sells 1,334 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Axiom International Investors LLC DE trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 1.4% of Axiom International Investors LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Axiom International Investors LLC DE owned about 0.09% of S&P Global worth $62,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on S&P Global from to in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $340.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.45.

S&P Global stock opened at $240.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.74. The firm has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $196.61 and a one year high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

