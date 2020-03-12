Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stock Position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 77.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,300 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOD. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 242.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

GOOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $24.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Commercial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $15.78 on Thursday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.93 million, a PE ratio of -98.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.