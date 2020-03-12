KBC Group NV Makes New Investment in SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRDX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SurModics by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in SurModics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in SurModics by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in SurModics by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in SurModics by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 702 shares of SurModics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $28,838.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,715.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

SRDX stock opened at $29.91 on Thursday. SurModics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.51. The firm has a market cap of $447.05 million, a PE ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 1.09.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 million. SurModics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 7.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SurModics, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRDX. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of SurModics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of SurModics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of SurModics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SurModics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

