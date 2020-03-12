Knuff & Co LLC Purchases 796 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Apple makes up 7.0% of Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after buying an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $312,813,000 after buying an additional 800,232 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,823.4% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 806,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,187,000 after buying an additional 764,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,855,898,000 after buying an additional 633,366 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL stock opened at $275.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $308.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1,248.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.73.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

