Mackay Shields LLC Invests $70,000 in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2020

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 26.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

CNSL opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.20 million, a P/E ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $331.04 million for the quarter.

Consolidated Communications Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

