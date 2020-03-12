Mackay Shields LLC Takes Position in Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nature’s Sunshine Products as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NATR. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

NASDAQ:NATR opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $158.13 million, a PE ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 0.79. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia; Central and Eastern Europe; and NSP China. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

