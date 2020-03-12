Mackay Shields LLC Invests $173,000 in Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Op Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Op Bancorp by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Op Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Op Bancorp by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Op Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Op Bancorp by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPBK opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. Op Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Op Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Op Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 25th.

In other Op Bancorp news, Director Brian Choi purchased 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,542.50.

About Op Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It generates certificates of deposit, installment accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, demand and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as various personal and business checking accounts.

