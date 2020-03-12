Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSET. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 29.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th.

Shares of BSET opened at $7.73 on Thursday. Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $81.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.65, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.16.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). Bassett Furniture Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. purchased 8,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $86,321.90. Also, Director William C. Warden, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

