4,600 Shares in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 16,669 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $933,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,773,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,011,000 after purchasing an additional 86,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 760,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,449,000 after purchasing an additional 93,024 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $2,077,853.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,429.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WSFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.92.

WSFS opened at $27.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.17. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.57 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $159.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

