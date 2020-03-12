Mackay Shields LLC Has $206,000 Stake in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 86.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,300 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Tristate Capital were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Tristate Capital by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 20,764 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tristate Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $695,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Tristate Capital by 2,284.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 55,149 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Tristate Capital by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tristate Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Tristate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Tristate Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other news, CEO James F. Getz bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.22 per share, for a total transaction of $273,300.00. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $56,026.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,579.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 24,564 shares of company stock worth $455,176 in the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tristate Capital stock opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $540.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.51 million. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 12.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Tristate Capital Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

