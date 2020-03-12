Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 79.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 123,058 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in ZIX were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of ZIX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ZIX by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of ZIX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ZIX by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on ZIX from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ZIX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of ZIXI opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $357.31 million, a PE ratio of -12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.59. Zix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.64 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a positive return on equity of 47.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zix Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kelly P. Haggerty sold 26,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $242,726.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Spurr sold 46,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $424,218.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,677.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

