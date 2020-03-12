Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Stake Lessened by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 93.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,418 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $9,141,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 107.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 855,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,788,000 after buying an additional 443,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,893,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,109,000 after buying an additional 375,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 133,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

FLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

NYSE FLO opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $917.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

