Mackay Shields LLC Has $254,000 Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 92.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 66,700 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,503 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 133,131 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 183,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after buying an additional 77,570 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 676.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after buying an additional 15,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jon Carl Serbousek purchased 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.48 per share, for a total transaction of $102,892.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OFIX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Orthofix Medical from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Orthofix Medical from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $30.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.33. Orthofix Medical Inc has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $57.85.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $121.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

